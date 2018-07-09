Ten years ago...

JUST hours before news of another shop closure in Henley, one local businessman called for free car parking in the town on Saturdays. Paul Denslow, owner of Henley Goldsmiths in Duke Street, said trade had not recovered since extensive roadworks earlier this year put people off coming here. He said: “The council should allow people to park free on Saturdays so that we can bring back the shoppers.”

A charity worker who survived a car crash is enjoying a new lease of life — thanks to three kind-hearted businessmen. Sue James, of Gravel Hill, Henley, was driving her Peugeot 206 to meet colleagues from the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity when she collided with a Volvo. She was left unable to use crutches or a wheelchair and faced a long rehabilitation with almost no mobility but, following an appeal in the Standard, a mobility scooter has been provided for her.

Henley’s pubs and off-licences have passed inspections by police as part of a crackdown on underage drinking in the town. Members of the neighbourhood policing team joined licensing officers from South Oxfordshire District Council to make surprise visits at eight premises.