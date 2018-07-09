Monday, 09 July 2018

Twenty five years ago...

HARPSDEN would resemble a “Vietnam-style battlefield” if plans to land helicopters 400 times a year went ahead, South Oxfordshire planners heard this week. They were recommended to approve the application by Urs Schwarzenbach to build a helipad at Lower Bolney Farm but on Wednesday the southern area planning committee criticised the advice of its officers and claimed noise from the helicopters would be intrusive.

A “perfect Henley” was the verdict of new chairman Mike Sweeney on this year’s royal regatta. Indeed, rowing enthusiasts and sun worshippers enjoyed a heatwave and a fine week of competition. An estimated 20,000 visitors in the steward’s enclosure each day drank 1,000 bottles of Pimm’s and 1,000 bottles of
champagne.

Firefighters were called to tackle a chemical alert close to the River Thames at Shiplake on Tuesday. About 16 officers, including a specialist unit from Oxford, struggled to stop a ton of corrosive acid contaminating marshland next to the river. Police attended and specialists from the National Rivers Authority were also involved in the operation.

