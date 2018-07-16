Twenty five years ago...

A HENLEY dentist is to charge patients an annual fee to join his exclusive treatment club. Chris Hurst is choosing 2,000 people who, for a fee of £9, will be eligible for low-cost private treatment. The patients, all formerly receiving treatment under the NHS at his Reading Road practice, are being selected because they attend regularly and want the best for their teeth.

Just over a week after presenting prizes at Henley Royal Regatta, Peter Coni QC, OBE, the regatta’s chairman for 15 years, died on Wednesday at his London home. Mr Coni, who was 57, resigned as chairman in January after being diagnosed with cancer. He defied the predictions of doctors who suggested he might have as little as three months to live. “He had clearly lived the last few months to be at the regatta,” said new regatta chairman Mike Sweeney.

A fire broke out in an office at Fawley Court in Henley in the early hours of Wednesday. Fire crews from Henley, High Wycombe and Marlow were called to the blaze which took them more than an hour to put out. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.