Ten years ago...

A YOUNG Belgian rower was left fearing for his sporting career after being stabbed while watching the royal regatta fireworks display. A spokesman for Sport Ghent said that three crew members were attacked and two were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital. He said: “One crew member was stabbed above his knee and the other two received facial injuries. One needed six stitches.”

A cyclist was killed and another seriously injured when a blue Ford Transit van collided with their bicycles on the A4130 in Bix at 8pm on Thursday last week. Anthony Maynard, 25, was declared dead at the scene while Dave Ivory, 38, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Hundreds of “hoodies” were thrown out of Henley Royal Regatta on Friday — despite “just wanting to help”. The youngsters were shipped in from London as part of a BBC documentary looking to challenge the widely held perception that all teenagers are troublemakers. Regatta officials ordered them away.