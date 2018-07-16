Monday, 16 July 2018

A hundred years ago...

OUR readers will, we are sure, join us in offering their hearty congratulations to Cpl Fred Atkins OBLI, only son of Mr and Mrs T Atkins, of Market Place, Henley, upon having been awarded the military medal for conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty. He has had more than three-and-a-half years’ service at the front.

Mr Lovegrove, of Middle Assendon, has had official notice that his fourth son, Pte T Lovegrove, Bucks Light Infantry, is severely wounded in the left arm and is in 29th Stationary Hospital in Italy. This is the second time Pte Lovegrove has been wounded. Mr Lovegrove has also received news that his youngest son, Pte G Lovegrove, Scottish Rifles, has been operated on twice in the neck. All five of Mr Lovegrove’s sons have served abroad.

The 256th anniversary of the Henley Congregational Church was observed on Wednesday. The proceedings commenced with Divine Service at 4pm, which was well attended. An excellent sermon was preached by the Rev R C Gillie MA, of London, and the choir rendered an anthem.

