Monday, 16 July 2018

Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Royal Regatta had what was perhaps its most depressing opening two days in living memory on Wednesday and Thursday. Not only was there considerable rain on both days but on Wednesday night heavy downpours throughout the Thames Valley area raised the level of the river to such an extent that the boat rafts were awash and competitors had to row against an abnormally strong stream.

The one bright spot of the week was Thursday’s unofficial visit by the Duke of Edinburgh, who arrived by Whirlwind helicopter and stayed for about three hours before flying off again, having seen for himself as much of the scene as possible in a crowded itinerary.

Wargrave residents kept their word last week when they were represented by the residents’ association, WI and cub scouts in “litter-sweeping”. At a public meeting last February it was suggested that only self-help would get the pavements and footpaths swept.

