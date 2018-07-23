Twenty five years ago...

HIGHWAYS chiefs have been asked to delay inflicting a residents’ parking scheme on Henley until they have studied a voucher system planned for Windsor. Residents complain the “pay and display” and “residents only” parking scheme proposed by Oxfordshire County Council is unfair, too expensive and will not solve the problem of parking in Henley. Town centre residents’ group CHORUS has carried out its own survey which, it claims, proves the scheme is unworkable and unwanted.

Olympic champions Greg and Jonny Searle found their rowing skills were just not enough to power a giant dragon boat to victory at Henley on Saturday. The gold medal-winning brothers experienced the rare defeat when they joined a crew of 20 for a spectacular head-to-head contest along part of the famous royal regatta course.

Showers and a laundry in the Leichlingen Pavilion at Mill Meadows in Henley, which have never been used, look set to be converted into public toilets. The town council has been looking at ways to improve facilities at the pavilion and has now decided to make use of the redundant showers and laundry room.