Fifty years ago...

WHEN the Peppard Hospital League of Friends met last week one of the main items of business was to receive a report on the annual fete. The profit made was £540, despite the showery day. It was decided to allocate half the profit as follows: £50 for a screen of decorative trees and shrubs, £125 for garden seats to be placed around the hospital grounds and £215 for improvements to the ward radio relay system.

At its meeting on Friday next, Oxfordshire County Council will be recommended to provide the sum of £21,360 for the purchase of land, building and site works in connection with the provision of a health centre at Sonning Common. An agreement has been reached for the purchase of the site between and at the rear of 37 and 41 Wood Lane.

The Shiplake and Dunsden branch of the Royal British Legion has been informed by the Oxfordshire county Poppy Day representative, Brigadier F R L Goadby, that it has won the Redesdale Trophy, which is awarded annually to the branch in the county whose Poppy Day collection total most exceeds the average collection for the previous five years.

