Ten years ago...

THE downturn in the retail trade in Henley continued this week with another three shops announcing that they are to close. All put the blame for the closures firmly on roadworks in the town earlier in the year – which they say retailers have not recovered from – and soaring rents. Womenswear shop Noa Noa has gone already and the Auvergne womenswear in Bell Street and Cinderella in Hart Street will be shutting within weeks.

A farmer was shocked to discover an unexploded wartime anti-aircraft bomb in his back garden. Joseph Borlase, owner of Swiss Farm, was digging for potatoes at 9pm on Tuesday when he came across what is thought to be a five-inch-long “pom pom” shell in the soil. Mr Borlase said: A bomb squad X-rayed it, saw it was packed with explosives, and carried out a controlled explosion.”

Henley Festival has done it again! In spite of weather conditions that were less than perfect, the spirits of the audiences were not dampened as they enjoyed amazing concerts with top stars like Lesley Garrett, Hayley Westenra, The Proclaimers, Alfie Boe, John Williams and Courtney Pine, and art exhibitions that could grace any top international gallery.