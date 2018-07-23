A hundred years ago...

THE son of the rector of Peppard, Sec Lieut Kenneth Wyn Maurice-Jones, Royal Field Artillery, has been awarded the distinguished service order for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty. When his battery received an SOS call while it was being heavily bombarded with gas and high explosive shells, he got all the guns moving within 30 seconds. He moved out regardless of danger, encouraging his men, while two ammunition dumps were blown up close beside him.

On Sunday evening the parishioners of Watlington received, at the hands of an anonymous donor, a War Shrine, which has been placed in the north side of the parish church. The shrine stands some 7ft high and 4ft 6in wide, substantially made of oak, and in keeping with surroundings. The lower part has a ledge for flowers, while the upper part has a large central panel bearing the cross and crucifix.

The Rev George S Woodeson has declined the invitation to St Paul’s Baptist Church, Skegness, having decided to volunteer for service with the YMCA in France. He will terminate his ministry at the Baptist Church, Henley, in September.