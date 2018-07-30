Ten years ago...

A FURIOUS charity worker had her car clamped on Sunday while she sat in the passenger’s seat. Louise Light, from head injury centre Headway, was alongside her son when he parked behind Market Place Mews to use the cash point when the clamp was fixed — and had to pay £100 cash on the spot to have it removed. She claims her son only “stopped momentarily” to get the money because “both King’s Road and Greys Road car parks were full”.

Traders have thrown their weight behind a “Welcome back to Henley” campaign which aims to lead an economic resurgence in the town. The scheme will aim to halt the current financial downturn by encouraging more visitors to Henley. Shops are closing at an alarming rate, with worried, beleaguered retailers blaming three years of roadworks, the credit crunch and competition from nearby shopping centres.

A robber stole cash from a bookmakers in Caversham after holding up staff at gunpoint. The man entered Betfred in Prospect Street at about 6.20pm on Tuesday last week, before running off towards Oxford Street, which has an alleyway leading to allotments.