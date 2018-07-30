Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

A FURIOUS charity worker had her car clamped on Sunday while she sat in the passenger’s seat. Louise Light, from head injury centre Headway, was alongside her son when he parked behind Market Place Mews to use the cash point when the clamp was fixed — and had to pay £100 cash on the spot to have it removed. She claims her son only “stopped momentarily” to get the money because “both King’s Road and Greys Road car parks were full”.

Traders have thrown their weight behind a “Welcome back to Henley” campaign which aims to lead an economic resurgence in the town. The scheme will aim to halt the current financial downturn by encouraging more visitors to Henley. Shops are closing at an alarming rate, with worried, beleaguered retailers blaming three years of roadworks, the credit crunch and competition from nearby shopping centres.

A robber stole cash from a bookmakers in Caversham after holding up staff at gunpoint. The man entered Betfred in Prospect Street at about 6.20pm on Tuesday last week, before running off towards Oxford Street, which has an alleyway leading to allotments.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33