Fifty years ago...

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
COMPULSORY purchase orders in respect of land at Eye and Dunsden, Shiplake and Harpsden needed for the scheme to realign the present Henley to Reading road are being recommended by the highways committee for the consideration of Oxfordshire County Council and there is a further recommendation that application be made to the Minister of Housing and Local Government for planning permission for the new route.
When a mechanical digger working in Peppard Lane on Thursday morning cut through an electric power cable many parts of Henley were completely without supply. Emergency measures and back-feeding restored the current after about 50 minutes in some areas but in other parts the power supply was off for about six-and-a-half hours. One of the premises affected was the works of Higgs & Co, where production of the Henley Standard was seriously delayed.
Mr and Mrs Raymond M Youle, of Gateways, Wharfe Lane, Henley, were amongst the guests invited to be present at the Royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say