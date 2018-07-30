Fifty years ago...

COMPULSORY purchase orders in respect of land at Eye and Dunsden, Shiplake and Harpsden needed for the scheme to realign the present Henley to Reading road are being recommended by the highways committee for the consideration of Oxfordshire County Council and there is a further recommendation that application be made to the Minister of Housing and Local Government for planning permission for the new route.

When a mechanical digger working in Peppard Lane on Thursday morning cut through an electric power cable many parts of Henley were completely without supply. Emergency measures and back-feeding restored the current after about 50 minutes in some areas but in other parts the power supply was off for about six-and-a-half hours. One of the premises affected was the works of Higgs & Co, where production of the Henley Standard was seriously delayed.

Mr and Mrs Raymond M Youle, of Gateways, Wharfe Lane, Henley, were amongst the guests invited to be present at the Royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.