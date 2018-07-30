A hundred years ago

MRS Finch, of Greys Road, has received information that her husband, First-class Staff-Sergeant-Major Finch, has been presented with the Military Service Medal in Egypt by the Duke of Connaught and that his brother, Sergeant A Finch, with the BEF in France, has also been presented with the Military Medal.

On Wednesday afternoon the scholars attending Holy Trinity Sunday Schools were given their annual treat. In consequence of the unsettled state of the weather, the tea was partaken of in the Schoolroom, after which the children adjourned to a field kindly lent by Mr Borlase, where a thoroughly enjoyable time was spent.

Company-Sergeant-Major H W Smart MGC, of Henley, has had conferred upon him by the King of the Belgians, the Croix de Guerre.