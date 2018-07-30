Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago

MRS Finch, of Greys Road, has received information that her husband, First-class Staff-Sergeant-Major Finch, has been presented with the Military Service Medal in Egypt by the Duke of Connaught and that his brother, Sergeant A Finch, with the BEF in France, has also been presented with the Military Medal.

On Wednesday afternoon the scholars attending Holy Trinity Sunday Schools were given their annual treat. In consequence of the unsettled state of the weather, the tea was partaken of in the Schoolroom, after which the children adjourned to a field kindly lent by Mr Borlase, where a thoroughly enjoyable time was spent.

Company-Sergeant-Major H W Smart MGC, of Henley, has had conferred upon him by the King of the Belgians, the Croix de Guerre.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33