Ten years ago...

MORE than 80 firefighters battled a fire at a warehouse in Greys Road, Henley. The blaze broke out in the early hours and was so hot that the crews’ protective gear began to melt. Eyewitnesses said it could have been worse had several gas cylinders not exploded, damping down the flames. The cause was most likely an electrical fault.

Five Henley women raised £25,000 for charity by completing the Three Peaks Challenge. They scaled Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike — the three highest summits in Scotland, Wales and England — in less than 24 hours. Rosemary Craig, Stephanie Robotham, Polly Kemp, Linda Wright and Jane Young were raising money for the Child Bereavement Charity in honour of a friend who had lost his twins.

Members of Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road, Henley, celebrated 100 years of worship during a weekend of celebration. The festivities included a buffet supper, a display illustrating the history of the building, a barbecue with a performance by the Sound Force Big Band, of Sonning, and a commemorative Sunday service led by Rev Andrew Lonsdale.