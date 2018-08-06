Monday, 06 August 2018

Twenty five years ago...

PLANS by Henley investment firm Invesco Perpetual to build new offices off Station Road were hailed as a boost for the town’s economy. South Oxfordshire District Council approved the
£4 million development on the site of the former Vincents and Central garages, saying it would regenerate a deteriorating part of the town.

The chairman of Henley Town Council’s planning committee has opposed Tesco’s plans for a superstore off the Reading Road roundabout. Martin Cresswell expressed concern about the impact on town centre businesses but was the only committee member to do so, so no formal objection was raised. The council is awaiting a £4 million windfall payment from selling the land to the retail giant.

A Royal Air Force squadron leader has retired after 50 years of service. John Cordery, of Greys Road, Henley, grew up in the town and first flew in a Tiger Moth as a member of the town’s air cadets. He served in the Far East and Australia and was given the Air Force Cross in 1959 and made an MBE in 1982.

