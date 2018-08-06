Fifty years ago...

A GREENGROCER was fined a total of £105 for seven breaches of food regulations. F Meyers pleaded guilty to the offences at its shop in Bell Street, Henley, which included failing to keep the store room and shop floor clean and failing to provide clean wash basins. The basins were found to be heavily stained when inspectors visited and staff weren’t given soap or other toiletries to keep their hands clean.

Henley firemen were overwhelmed by calls for help when an unusually heavy rainstorm broke over the town, leaving large numbers of people stranded at work due to flooding. The two-hour storm was so severe that parts of Reading Road were inaccessible and drivers used side streets instead. Firemen had to pump water from a number of flooded properties.

A group of 38 French students waved “au revoir” to Henley after spending a month in the town learning English and sight-seeing. The stay was organised by Eileen Metcalfe, from Peppard, who took the teenagers on trips to London, Bath and Stratford-upon-Avon. Before leaving, the students were presented with certificates at the town hall by the Mayor G E F

Goring-Thomas.