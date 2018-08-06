Monday, 06 August 2018

A hundred years ago...

THE Mayor of Henley, Councillor R Wilson, announced the launch of a special appeal in aid of the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. Collections were to be held in Market Place along with a performance by the Temperance Band while boxes were to go in shops and pubs. Cllr Wilson said there was a “great need for increased support for this worthy institution”.

A football match organised by the staff of Henley engineering firm Stuart Turner raised £163 for the Red Cross. They played against members of the Royal Flying Corps and also organised a carnival with a procession through the town centre. Organisers hailed it as a success despite two interruptions by heavy rain and thunder which forced people to run for shelter.

A member of the Women’s Royal Air Force stationed in Henley was fined £1 for refusing to carry out her duties as a cook, which she had enlisted as five months earlier. Maud Wright said conditions at the Royal Hotel in Station Road were too hot to work in comfortably but medical officers disagreed.

