Ten years ago...

A FATHER was banned from buying wine at Tesco in Henley because his underage daughter was with him. Adam Szewczyk hit out at the store after it demanded to see 16-year-old Chanelle’s identification, arguing he might be buying it for her. The retailer apologised but defended its policy, saying many young drinkers were using adults to buy alcohol on their behalf.

Robert Treharne Jones, the press officer at Leander Club in Henley, was recruited as a foreign expert rowing commentator by organisers of the Beijing Olympics. His commentary was to be heard both at the venue and via a live broadcast over the internet. Dr Treharne Jones was also asked to help train the Chinese commentators as they had little experience of the sport or working at world-class events.

The Henley Business School at Greenlands, off Marlow Road, near Hambleden, was formed following the successful merger of the Henley Management College with the University of Reading. Tony Downes, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor, said students, academics and corporate clients would “enjoy the benefits of its incredible diversity and expertise”.