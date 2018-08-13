Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

A PRESSURE group representing farmers and landowners has claimed South Oxfordshire District Council is “hell bent on turning the countryside into a living museum”. The rural working group attacked the authority’s draft local plan, which it claimed would stunt the rural economy because it was so restrictive. Chairman Michael Colston, of Ewelme Park, said farmers needed to diversify to survive.

Henley beat four other towns to come second in its class in the central southern England in Bloom competition. It was beaten only by Windsor in the large town section of the contest organised by the Southern Tourist Board. Mayor Jill Owen said she was delighted and praised the town clerk and her staff for their efforts.

A horse rider from Bix reached the finals of the Regional British Showjumping Association competition. Claire Randall got through despite falling off her horse Ashfield Ronda and breaking her leg at an earlier event in Checkendon.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33