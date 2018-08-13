Twenty five years ago...

A PRESSURE group representing farmers and landowners has claimed South Oxfordshire District Council is “hell bent on turning the countryside into a living museum”. The rural working group attacked the authority’s draft local plan, which it claimed would stunt the rural economy because it was so restrictive. Chairman Michael Colston, of Ewelme Park, said farmers needed to diversify to survive.

Henley beat four other towns to come second in its class in the central southern England in Bloom competition. It was beaten only by Windsor in the large town section of the contest organised by the Southern Tourist Board. Mayor Jill Owen said she was delighted and praised the town clerk and her staff for their efforts.

A horse rider from Bix reached the finals of the Regional British Showjumping Association competition. Claire Randall got through despite falling off her horse Ashfield Ronda and breaking her leg at an earlier event in Checkendon.