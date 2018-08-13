Fifty years ago...

IMPROVED street lighting is in the pipeline for Henley, according to the town’s MP. John Hay, who had been pursuing the issue with the Ministry of Transport, promised the borough council that 37 lamps would be installed in Reading Road between the town centre and Mill Lane and 13 would go between the mini-roundabouts at Northfield End and the Swiss Farm campsite off Marlow Road. He said this was a “very satisfactory outcome”.

Cadets from Henley’s air training corps took part in the Nijmegen marches in Holland. The youngsters, led by Capt Middleton-Stewart, trained hard for months, racking up more than 400 miles in preparation. On the walk itself, many suffered blisters but pressed on regardless and said they would return as they had made many friends while overseas.

Henley Rowing Club won its first event at the Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta in 12 years. A junior coxed four of G Germain, G Moseley, J Stoner, A Simpson and

G Bushell won the Foy Challenge Cup after defeating a National Provincial Bank crew by one-and-a-half lengths in the final. The club narrowly lost by 3ft to Hereford in the senior-junior coxed fours.