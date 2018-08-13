A hundred years ago...

THE fourth anniversary of the declaration of war against Germany was observed at churches across Henley. St Mary’s in Hart Street was crowded for a matins service attended by the Mayor while a procession formed from the town’s technical institute, headed by two injured servicemen. One carried a wreath for the fallen which he placed at the chancel railings.

About 500 people attended a summer fete at Shiplake, which raised more than £230 for the YMCA hut fund. The event took place in the grounds of the White House, owned by Mrs Davison, and included a rag regatta, market stalls, refreshments, pony rides, children’s races, croquet, bagatelle, bull quoits and a performance by the Royal Berkshire Regiment Band.

A baker and grocer from Nettlebed sought exemption from serving in the war on the grounds that his services were needed by many residents. Albert Pearce, 48, told a national service panel that he had 260 customers registered for sugar and margarine and 280 for bacon and tea while his own son and two assistants were already serving and he only had help from a 16-year-old boy.