Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

A ROBBER armed with a knife threatened to kill a Henley trader for £190. The hooded man opened the till at Takhar Wine Mart in Greys Road and fled with the cash before escaping in a car with an accomplice. Owner Kewal Takhar chased the car with a broomstick but it vanished.

A Henley man who was injured after falling in the road has praised the “Good Samaritan” who came to his aid. Dennis Westwood, 79, of Hop Gardens, received treatment for a broken nose and sprained wrist that he suffered while dodging an oncoming car in Gravel Hill. Sandra Blockley spent five hours with him.

Three bystanders came to the rescue when a dog walker dropped her house and car keys in the River Thames. Nigel O’Connor, lock-keeper at Marsh Lock, used a pole and hook to drag the items belonging to Lynne Fairbairn, from Wargrave, to the side of the river. Two fishermen then retrieved them with their rods.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33