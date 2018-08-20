Ten years ago...

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A ROBBER armed with a knife threatened to kill a Henley trader for £190. The hooded man opened the till at Takhar Wine Mart in Greys Road and fled with the cash before escaping in a car with an accomplice. Owner Kewal Takhar chased the car with a broomstick but it vanished.
A Henley man who was injured after falling in the road has praised the “Good Samaritan” who came to his aid. Dennis Westwood, 79, of Hop Gardens, received treatment for a broken nose and sprained wrist that he suffered while dodging an oncoming car in Gravel Hill. Sandra Blockley spent five hours with him.
Three bystanders came to the rescue when a dog walker dropped her house and car keys in the River Thames. Nigel O’Connor, lock-keeper at Marsh Lock, used a pole and hook to drag the items belonging to Lynne Fairbairn, from Wargrave, to the side of the river. Two fishermen then retrieved them with their rods.
