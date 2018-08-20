Monday, 20 August 2018

Twenty five years ago...

A WARGRAVE shop was saved from being burned down by a passer-by who spotted a fire and raised the alarm. Firefighters from the village station tackled the blaze at the Barbara Easton womenswear outlet in High Street. The only damage was a shattered window.

Bungee jumping was among the new attractions at the 24th Knowl Hill Steam Rally, which was attended by thousands of families. Those with a head for heights could also take helicopter rides over the rally site. The attendance was almost as high as the record set two years earlier.

The memorial plaque from the defunct reservoir at Greenmore in Woodcote was presented to the parish council by Thames Water. It was saved by the utility firm when it demolished the rest of the structure, which dated back to 1906, to make way for a new one costing £1.5 million.

