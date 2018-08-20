Fifty years ago...

THE management committee of Henley Royal Regatta was considering expanding the 80ft wide course to include more than two lanes. The project, which was not pursued, would have involved excavating a large amount of land at Poplar Point, an area of the stewards’ enclosure by the finish line.

Detectives in Henley have recovered more than £2,000 worth of stolen property since the beginning of the month. Most was silverware but there was also valuable china and porcelain and antique clocks. Possible victims were being urged to come forward to identify their possessions.

Members of Henley Rugby Club could expect more breathing space as their new clubhouse at Dry Leas is nearing completion. The official opening on September 11 will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the club’s permanent relocation to the site off Marlow Road which housed army huts during the Second World War.