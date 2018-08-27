Monday, 27 August 2018

Ten years ago...

SACKED director of rugby at Henley Hawks, John Lambden, has lost his fight for what is believed to be nearly £400,000 in compensation over claims of unfair dismissal. Mr Lambden was fired in February with the Hawks languishing in the National League Two relegation zone. He claimed he was given no warning ahead of his dismissal but an employment tribunal ruled that Mr Lambden had never been employed by the club, instead working as a contractor. Judges also decided the club’s poor form was an appropriate reason for the dismissal.  

Leander Club oarsmen and women will be returning to Henley as heroes after stunning performances at the Beijing Olympics. Every Leander athlete made it through to the finals and 13 of them came back with medals.

A mother from Sonning Common was banned from buying more than 12 apples by Henley’s Tesco staff. Pauline Eaton, from Wood Lane Close was shocked when she was told by a supervisor that she couldn’t buy the 30 apples she had packed. A supermarket spokesman said there was a policy of not allowing bulk-buying.

