A hundred years ago...

AT the monthly meeting of the Henley Board of Guardians, Mr J Watts reported that the workhouse hearse was not in a safe condition for the conveyance of coffins, the whole thing being unsightly and abhorrent. They would either have to spend money on doing up the horrible thing or purchase a second-hand one. Mr Watts said the existing hearse had been in existence as long as he could remember.

Mrs Hawkes, of New Street, Henley, has received a postcard om respect of her her son, Pte A G Hawkes, an Old Henley Brigade Lad, who was reported missing on June 15. It appears that when taking part in the operations on the Italian front he was taken prisoner and is now in Austria, but is quite well. He adds that Pte Jack Horsley, of Greys Hill, is a prisoner with him.

We regret to announce the death of yet another Henleyite who has fallen in the defence of his country. We refer to Pte F Tomalin, Royal Irish Regiment, third son of Mr and Mrs George Tomalin, of Bell Street. Aged only 20, he was killed by the bursting of a shell on August 21.