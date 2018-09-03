Ten years ago...

OLYMPIC silver medallist Debbie Flood today pledged to be back on the water in time for London 2012 after revealing she will be taking a one-year break from rowing. She was widely tipped to win gold in the women’s quad scull in Beijing but the crew was pipped to the post by hosts China in the final. Debbie, 28, of Deanfield Road, Henley, said: “Our immediate reaction was one of sheer devastation, tears and disappointment. It is not what we trained so hard for.”

An 80-year-old woman has bemoaned Henley Town Council’s decision to enforce parking charges on the Mill Lane car park. Angela Tilley, of Elizabeth Road, uses it every morning so she can walk along the riverside. But since charges were imposed she doesn’t think she can visit regularly, adding: “I don’t think I will be able to find another £7 a week.”

A frustrated gardener who had a Transit van and £10,000 worth of equipment stolen says she will have to close her business. Amanda Dolby could not afford to insure the items which were stolen from a lock-up at Fawley Court, Henley, and said they were expensive to replace.