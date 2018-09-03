Twenty five years ago...

A WOMAN from Shiplake has spent the last few weeks in the middle of war-torn Bosnia — negotiating cease-fires and delivering vital aid. Since July, Lynne Gillett has been living and working close to the stricken city of Mostar. She has been working with fellow freelance aid worker Sally Becker, who gained international prominence this week when she saved seriously injured children from the besieged city.

Tesco should be made to pay for a park and ride scheme in Henley when it builds its out-of-town store, said the mayor this week. Mrs Jill Owen told a town council committee that it was important to encourage shoppers. “If we want to get people to use the town centre shops we have to get them there,” she said.

Audiences at the Kenton Theatre in Henley will from next weekend enjoy shows from the comfort of new seats in newly-decorated surroundings. But a severe drain on the theatre’s resources means that these could be the only dramatic improvements, off stage at least, as the £35,000 project has left funds low.