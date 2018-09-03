Fifty years ago...

POLICE are seeking witnesses to an accident on Henley Road, near the Micklands estate, Caversham, at 6.40pm on Wednesday, August 21, after a 14-year-old Henley girl died two days later in Battle Hospital. Susan Frances Keeley, of Luker Avenue, was the pillion passenger on a motor cycle which was in collision with another vehicle.

Applicants to Henley Borough Council for mortgages on older properties are now being turned away — due to a government curtailment of this service the council has been offering. Mr C E Leaver, the borough treasurer, said: “Local authorities fill a very necessary gap where building societies are unable to lend money on these types of properties.”

Harry Priest, a former Henley resident now aged 91, hopes to be present at Henley Show on Saturday, September 14, and any of his former friends can contact him at the Cage Bird Society’s tent through Mr E T Collier. From 1906 until 1930 Mr Priest, who formerly worked at Ward’s, the ironmongers in Bell Street and at one time lived in York Road, exhibited cage birds with considerable success.