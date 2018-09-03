Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

POLICE are seeking witnesses to an accident on Henley Road, near the Micklands estate, Caversham, at 6.40pm on Wednesday, August 21, after a 14-year-old Henley girl died two days later in Battle Hospital. Susan Frances Keeley, of Luker Avenue, was the pillion passenger on a motor cycle which was in collision with another vehicle.

Applicants to Henley Borough Council for mortgages on older properties are now being turned away — due to a government curtailment of this service the council has been offering. Mr C E Leaver, the borough treasurer, said: “Local authorities fill a very necessary gap where building societies are unable to lend money on these types of properties.”

Harry Priest, a former Henley resident now aged 91, hopes to be present at Henley Show on Saturday, September 14, and any of his former friends can contact him at the Cage Bird Society’s tent through Mr E T Collier. From 1906 until 1930 Mr Priest, who formerly worked at Ward’s, the ironmongers in Bell Street and at one time lived in York Road, exhibited cage birds with considerable success.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33