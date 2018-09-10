Ten years ago...

THE Henley College could be rebuilt on a new site and its current premises demolished, creating an estimated £28 million worth of prime land for development. The Henley Standard has discovered that discussions are underway at management level about the possibility of moving all 1,850 students to a single site with Highlands Farm, off Greys Road, one of the potential locations. This would leave the college’s two campuses, Rotherfield and Deanfield, vacant.

A cyclist left with serious head injuries after a hit-and-run accident in Henley is urging witnesses to come forward. Edward Griffith, 39, was riding along St Andrew’s Road at about 7pm on July 16 when a car pulled out, forcing him to crash. The driver fled without stopping.

Battlelines have been drawn up in the fight over a boatyard restaurant after the owners

re-launched a bid for planning permission. Residents living near Hobbs of Henley packed into the town hall on Tuesday night to object to the application to turn a chandlery building into an 80-seat “high-end” restaurant.