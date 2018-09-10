Twenty five ago...

VIOLENCE flared at a friendly football match at Swiss Farm in Henley on Sunday. Police were called to investigate after a player was allegedly knocked to the ground shortly before half-time during the match between Swiss Farm and the White Hart at Northend. The 29-year-old victim, who has not been named, but was playing for Swiss Farm, was taken to Townlands Hospital with severe cuts and bruising to his eye and mouth. He was given four stitches but was not detained in hospital.

Staff were forced to evacuate Hallmark Cards in Henley while firemen tackled a smoke-filled car, parked just feet from their office. More than 100 staff from the Station Road office cleared the building when the alarm was raised at around noon on Wednesday. They watched firefighters hose down the four-week-old Citroën Xantia and disconnect its battery.

Thieves sped off with two luxury cars worth a total of nearly £40,000 from the forecourt of a Henley garage at the weekend. Clover Leaf Cars in Newtown Road lost a dark green Audi 80 TDI saloon and a metallic green Volkswagen Corrado VR6 worth £22,000.