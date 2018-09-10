A hundred years ago...

MRS F Rixon, of Shiplake, has received the sad news that her brother L Cpl W Ridge, of Greys Hill, Henley, was killed in action on September 24. The deceased was only 19. In a letter, his captain says: “He was killed by a shell exploding close to him and he died almost immediately. From the time he joined the battery I noticed his cheerfulness and smartness and I had decided to promote him had not fate intervened.”

Frances K Randall, a former pupil of Highmoor School, is to be congratulated on her success in passing the recent Junior Oxford Local Examination for which she was prepared by Mr J H Baker. During the past three years Miss Randall has acted as monitor in the school and will now be qualified to be recognised as a student teacher.

On Saturday afternoon a very successful café chantant took place in the grounds of Lake Lodge, the residence of Maj Maxwell Hicks. The afternoon was fine, with a large concourse of visitors present, and the VAD Hospital benefited considerably.