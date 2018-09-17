Monday, 17 September 2018

A hundred years ago...

PTE F Sargeant, of the 29th Battalion, Canadian Regiment, and the son of the late Mr Sargeant, of Albert Road, Henley, is in hospital in St Albans, suffering from a wound in the left shoulder received in action on Friday last. We are pleased to say he is progressing favourably. When in America, our hero was known as “the King of the Bell Boys”.

Mrs Frewin, of Adwell Square, Henley, has received a report from the War Office that her eldest son, Fred, of the ASC, has been transferred from Salonica to the Military Hospital, Cottonera, Malta, suffering from malaria. Prior to joining up, he was a baker in the employ of Mr Pither, of Bell Street, Henley.

A new series of Charlie Chaplin films will shortly be shown at the Picture Palace. It is claimed that they are more diverting than ever, which is saying a great deal. The first of the new series will be shown on October 3 and is entitled A Dog’s Life.

