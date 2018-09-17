Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Rugby Club’s dream of a clubhouse of a much higher standard than the former converted huts at Dry Leas reached fruition on Wednesday with the formal opening of a new £7,500 headquarters complete with dance floor, bar and refreshment serving counter. The opening was performed by rugby personality Geoff Butler, a member of a local family who played for Henley Grammar School and Old Henleiensians before representing Harlequins and England.

Thieves broke into Woolworths in Bell Street, Henley, on Sunday night and ransacked the store. Among the haul were 20,000 cigarettes as well as razor blades, cosmetics, nylons and other items, which were carried away in four vinyl suitcases, also stolen. The intruders got in by forcing the emergency exit door at the side of the store sometime between 10pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

Following an open meeting at Henley town hall on September 4, 23 people were enrolled as members of the new Henley class of WeightWatchers at St Mary’s hall. The lecturer was Jane de Souza, of Damer Gardens, Henley, who has herself shed more than 50lb.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33