Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Rugby Club’s dream of a clubhouse of a much higher standard than the former converted huts at Dry Leas reached fruition on Wednesday with the formal opening of a new £7,500 headquarters complete with dance floor, bar and refreshment serving counter. The opening was performed by rugby personality Geoff Butler, a member of a local family who played for Henley Grammar School and Old Henleiensians before representing Harlequins and England.

Thieves broke into Woolworths in Bell Street, Henley, on Sunday night and ransacked the store. Among the haul were 20,000 cigarettes as well as razor blades, cosmetics, nylons and other items, which were carried away in four vinyl suitcases, also stolen. The intruders got in by forcing the emergency exit door at the side of the store sometime between 10pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

Following an open meeting at Henley town hall on September 4, 23 people were enrolled as members of the new Henley class of WeightWatchers at St Mary’s hall. The lecturer was Jane de Souza, of Damer Gardens, Henley, who has herself shed more than 50lb.