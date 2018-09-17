Twenty five years ago...

A £1 MILLION price tag has been put on solving Henley’s traffic problems. County engineer David Hook told the town council’s plans, environment and highways committee that this equalled the whole of the county’s traffic management budget.

Young people from Henley who cannot afford to live in their own town could benefit from low-cost homes to be built within five years. Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council have joined forces by agreeing to develop 100 to150 houses, mostly for rent, at a site near the YMCA, off Reading Road.

Henley town councillors have recommended spending £800 to have the skateboard ramp moved from Mill Meadows to Marsh Meadows, close to the Henley Town Football Club’s pitches. This follows frequent complaints about noise and disturbance from people living close to the current site.