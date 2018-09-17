Ten years ago...

FARMERS in and around Henley are counting the cost of some of the worst weather in years as they struggle to harvest cereal crops. Instead of reaping up to 100 acres a day each, they are only managing about a fifth of that amount in a week. The cost per farm could run into tens of thousands of pounds. Brian Doble, of Shiplake Farm, said some farmers were becoming “desperate”.

Henley Show will definitely go ahead tomorrow despite the recent heavy rain that threatened to turn the showground into a mudbath. The Met Office is predicting a dry, sunny and warm day for those heading to Greenlands Farm in Hambleden, with temperatures reaching a high of 20C.

First World War veteran William Stone, 107, from Watlington, is improving in hospital after a fall on Sunday. He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading after tumbling at the care home in Wokingham where he now lives. Mr Stone, who celebrates his 108th birthday in two weeks’ time, is the last man alive to have served with the Royal Navy during the Great War. He served for 27 years and took part in the Dunkirk landings.