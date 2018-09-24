Monday, 24 September 2018

Fifty years ago...

“IT could have been worse”. That was the philosophical view taken by officials in the secretary’s tent at the annual show organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association in Marlow Road field on Saturday. Apart from cattle class cancellations, the organisers had to contend with a heavy rainstorm at lunchtime which added to the muddy conditions caused by overnight rain. It was known before the show that there would be no cattle classes because of brucellosis tests.

On Wednesday last week Caryll Courtice, landlady of the Three Tuns in Market Place, Henley, entertained her stepbrother Tony Verner, who plays Sydney Huxley in The Newcomers, Jeremy Bullock, who plays Phillip Cooper, and Richard O’Sullivan, who has appeared on television in Great Expectations and several plays. The actors went on to the opening night celebrations for the new Henley Rugby Club clubhouse.

The Southern Gas Board has announced that “C-Day” for Henley — when there will be a conversion from town gas to North Sea gas — will be Monday, February 24, 1969.

