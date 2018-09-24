Twenty five years ago...

ALMOST 10 houses and offices in Henley are being burgled every week, according to new crime figures. They show there was a 19 per cent rise in overall crime in the Henley area, which includes Nettlebed, Sonning Common and Remenham, in the first eight months of this year. There were 1,343 crimes reported, 218 more than in the same period of 1992. Burglaries totalled 336, 96 more than last year.

The town council will no longer give the Henley Municipal Charities free use of staff and facilities at the town hall, but it will receive an annual grant of £250. Emotions ran high as the recommendation was discussed by the council on Tuesday. David Walden called it “a shameful act of betrayal in the manner of Judas Iscariot.”

Mountaineer Lord Hunt surprised a villager at Remenham Country Fayre on Saturday — only to be surprised himself moments later. Lord Hunt officially opened proceedings by bestowing a kiss on the cheek of the unsuspecting Joan Kuipers but the peer, who lives in the village, was then himself presented with a special cake to mark the 40th anniversary of his famous ascent of Mount Everest.