Ten years ago...

CHARITIES and community groups in Henley are set to have their grants cut because the town council’s public spending has spun out of control. A minimum of £70,000 is to be slashed from the budget before April next year, with a similar amount in the following 12 months. If action is not taken to balance the books, next year’s budget deficit could reach up to £190,000. Finance and administration committee chairman Barry Wood said: “We must make clear that nothing is sacred.”

When Stephen Agar closed his shop two weeks ago he ended more than 20 years of running a photographic business in Henley. The firm grew from a small studio in Greys Road to the Agar Studios in Duke Street. Mr Agar, 46, his wife Christina, 45, and their children, Georgina, eight, and six-year-old Mia, are moving to Spain from their home in Fawley. Mr Agar said his triple-heart by-pass operation three months ago was the deciding factor.

Burglars escaped with property including jewellery worth around £500,000 in a raid on a house in Christmas Common last week. A window at the back of the house was forced open.