A hundred years ago...

ANOTHER Henley hero has been honoured with the bestowal of the Military Medal for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty in action. We refer to Signaller

A Douglas, of the Royal Berks Regiment, third son of Mr and Mrs J Douglas, of West Street. In the course of an interesting letter to his parents, he tells something of the great fight in which he took part and relates how his mate was shot down by his side.

Mrs A Weller, of Greys Hill, Henley, has received news that her son, Pte Walter Weller, of the Dorset Regiment, is in the Auxillary Hospital in Penrith, Cumberland, suffering from shell wounds of the head and loss of memory. Latest reports, we are glad to state, say that he is progressing favourably.

Harvest thanksgiving services were held on Sunday, when the edifice was tastefully adorned. Bright services were conducted by the Rev S T Tucker and the hymns were of an appropriate nature. The collections during the day were on behalf of the Home Counties Union funds.