Twenty five years ago...

A SCHEME to provide 200 student parking spaces close to The Henley College’s Rotherfield site was revealed this week. The car park and access road, on land currently owned by Friar Park Stables in Gravel Hill, would be funded by developing a two-acre site fronting the road for low-density housing. Councillors believe this could solve the long-running parking problems in residential streets close to the college.

More than 90 former members of the Special Forces’ signal section who were trained at Fawley Court during the Second World War were reunited at Henley Rowing Club on Saturday. The men and women were trained in Morse code and radio equipment and agents were dropped into France and Yugoslavia. Treasurer Mr S Gray said he was delighted with the attendance.

The million-pound project for Henley’s River & Rowing Museum could be scuppered by a dispute over the value of land for parking thought to be worth between £5,000 and £10,000 a year. The dispute erupted after the museum asked for control of parking at the Mill Meadows site, which is owned by Henley Town Council.