Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

A DEVELOPER was accused of encroaching on to a public bridleway while building new homes in Henley. Residents claimed the back garden of at least one new property in Blandy Road was too close to the footpath running between Gillotts Lane and the end of Peppard Lane. At a meeting of Henley Borough Council, members said the situation was a legal “no man’s land” and deferred further discussion.

A persistent thief stole £13 10s in cash during a cricket match at Goring recreation ground. The man, who had falsely told fellow spectators he was a sports reporter for a local newspaper, took the money from players’ clothes in the pavilion changing rooms and spent it on Test match tickets. He admitted a history of compulsive stealing and was remanded in custody for mental health assessments.

Awards for the South Oxfordshire county farm planning competition were presented at the annual meeting of Henley Young Farmers Club. The first prize cup, donated by Crendon Concrete, went to Giles Jackson and Maurice Easton, while Michael Spooner and Michael Haines were second and third respectively.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33