Fifty years ago...

A DEVELOPER was accused of encroaching on to a public bridleway while building new homes in Henley. Residents claimed the back garden of at least one new property in Blandy Road was too close to the footpath running between Gillotts Lane and the end of Peppard Lane. At a meeting of Henley Borough Council, members said the situation was a legal “no man’s land” and deferred further discussion.

A persistent thief stole £13 10s in cash during a cricket match at Goring recreation ground. The man, who had falsely told fellow spectators he was a sports reporter for a local newspaper, took the money from players’ clothes in the pavilion changing rooms and spent it on Test match tickets. He admitted a history of compulsive stealing and was remanded in custody for mental health assessments.

Awards for the South Oxfordshire county farm planning competition were presented at the annual meeting of Henley Young Farmers Club. The first prize cup, donated by Crendon Concrete, went to Giles Jackson and Maurice Easton, while Michael Spooner and Michael Haines were second and third respectively.