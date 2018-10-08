Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

THE credit crunch was blamed for the closure of two well-known Henley businesses. The Henley Heritage TVR dealership, on the Fairview industrial estate, off Reading Road, and printing firm Vallis Print, of Newtown Road, both ceased trading this week. Pete Bushall, the owner of Vallis, had been intending to retire in April anyway.

A monument to American servicemen in Nettlebed was demolished by a car. The Mini left the main road and ploughed through a wooded area before hitting and knocking over the Engineer Castle, which was built in 1948 to honour the 2,000 GIs who were billeted there during the Second World War.

The Liberal Democrats spent £95,238 fighting the Henley by-election, working out at a cost of £9.83 per vote. Candidate Stephen Kearney hoped to take the seat vacated by Boris Johnson to become Mayor of London but only polled 9,680 votes. The contest was won by Johnson’s 
Conservative colleague John Howell, who gathered 10,000 more votes at a cost of £4.97 per head.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33