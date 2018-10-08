Ten years ago...

THE credit crunch was blamed for the closure of two well-known Henley businesses. The Henley Heritage TVR dealership, on the Fairview industrial estate, off Reading Road, and printing firm Vallis Print, of Newtown Road, both ceased trading this week. Pete Bushall, the owner of Vallis, had been intending to retire in April anyway.

A monument to American servicemen in Nettlebed was demolished by a car. The Mini left the main road and ploughed through a wooded area before hitting and knocking over the Engineer Castle, which was built in 1948 to honour the 2,000 GIs who were billeted there during the Second World War.

The Liberal Democrats spent £95,238 fighting the Henley by-election, working out at a cost of £9.83 per vote. Candidate Stephen Kearney hoped to take the seat vacated by Boris Johnson to become Mayor of London but only polled 9,680 votes. The contest was won by Johnson’s

Conservative colleague John Howell, who gathered 10,000 more votes at a cost of £4.97 per head.