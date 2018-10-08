Twenty five years ago...

A SECOND planning application to build the River & Rowing Museum at Mill Meadows in Henley was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council. The planning authority renewed consent despite deadlock between the town council, which owns the site, and the museum’s charitable foundation over who will control the parking arrangements on land to the rear.

Most of the ploughing at the Henley and District Agricultural Association’s annual ploughing match was called off due to bad weather. Conditions were sunny but the ground was too boggy from the heavy rain in the days beforehand. Attendance was nonetheless high and the other displays proved popular.

Residents and traders across the Henley area formed a group to oppose South Oxfordshire District’s local plan. The campaigners argued that the document, which sets housing targets and policies for the decade to follow, was too restrictive and would stifle the growth of small rural businesses.