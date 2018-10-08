Monday, 08 October 2018

A hundred years ago...

THE 1st Henley troop of the Baden-Powell Scouts and Cubs held a harvest festival display at their headquarters. A good collection of flowers, fruit, vegetables and bread was on show and it was decided to give the offerings to the town’s Red Cross Hospital. During the evening, a collection was also taken for the hospital.

Sick-Berth Steward C A Pavey, RN, the eldest son of Mr and Mrs A Pavey, of Greys Hill, Henley, has been decorated with the Russian Medal of the Order of St George for valour displayed at the Battle of Jutland. He survived despite the loss of several comrades. He has been in the navy for six years and was educated at Trinity School before serving in the Trinity Lads’ Brigade.

Mr J G Glover, the local organiser of blackberry picking, reports that up to last week the total despatched to the jam factory was five tons, four cwt and 44lb. More than 1,000lb were used locally due to a railway strike. Of the above total, schools in Henley picked 3,729lb while Nettlebed School picked 2,674lb.

