Beardall shines with bat for Turville Park

THE season opener at TURVILLE HEATH on Sunday turned out to be a high scoring affair between the hosts and local rivals IBSTONE. Despite the fixture returning 85 overs and more than 400 runs, the result was a draw.

Turville batted first on an April wicket that would have done credit to August, and quickly motored to 140-1, with Sam Beardall dominating proceedings on his way to 128. Contributions from Wade, and White saw the hosts compile an imposing 257-5.

Ibstone’s chase was stymied by the decision by skipper Beardall to take the pace off the ball and Neil Runkel and Nick Henry made scoring difficult. Russell Emmett arrived at the wicket to hit a composed 96, but otherwise the Ibstone bats struggled to make headway, holding on for a draw.

TURVILLE PARK

S Beardall, c Hester, b Goodrich

128

S Bucknill, c Hester, b Downing

8

T Wade, b Hester

33

C Beardall, c & b Hester

4

D Stockings, b Emmett

15

P Briffett, c Hester, b Emmett

29

T White, not out

20

Extras

20

TOTAL (6 wkts)

257

Best bowling: R Emmett 2-34, T Hester 2-38.

IBSTONE

N Hester, b Runkel

3

Goodrich, c C Beardall, b Runkel

2

R Emmett, c S Beardall, b Stockings

96

P Downing, c Henry, b Runkel

17

North, b White

0

Jckson, c Briffett, b Bucknill

6

Lee, not out

19

L Hester, not out

0

Extras

15

TOTAL (6 wkts)

164

Best bowling: Runkel 3-24.

