Beardall shines with bat for Turville Park

THE season opener at TURVILLE HEATH on Sunday turned out to be a high scoring affair between the hosts and local rivals IBSTONE. Despite the fixture returning 85 overs and more than 400 runs, the result was a draw.

Turville batted first on an April wicket that would have done credit to August, and quickly motored to 140-1, with Sam Beardall dominating proceedings on his way to 128. Contributions from Wade, and White saw the hosts compile an imposing 257-5.

Ibstone’s chase was stymied by the decision by skipper Beardall to take the pace off the ball and Neil Runkel and Nick Henry made scoring difficult. Russell Emmett arrived at the wicket to hit a composed 96, but otherwise the Ibstone bats struggled to make headway, holding on for a draw.

TURVILLE PARK

S Beardall, c Hester, b Goodrich 128 S Bucknill, c Hester, b Downing 8 T Wade, b Hester 33 C Beardall, c & b Hester 4 D Stockings, b Emmett 15 P Briffett, c Hester, b Emmett 29 T White, not out 20 Extras 20 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 257

Best bowling: R Emmett 2-34, T Hester 2-38.

IBSTONE

N Hester, b Runkel 3 Goodrich, c C Beardall, b Runkel 2 R Emmett, c S Beardall, b Stockings 96 P Downing, c Henry, b Runkel 17 North, b White 0 Jckson, c Briffett, b Bucknill 6 Lee, not out 19 L Hester, not out 0 Extras 15 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 164

Best bowling: Runkel 3-24.