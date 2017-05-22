Turville Park have the edge against Astros

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
Monday, 22 May 2017
IN a rain-affected match, TURVILLE PARK managed to sneak over the line at home on Sunday to claim victory against a competitive team from HENLEY ASTROS side.
Batting first the visitors were quickly in trouble on a blameless pitch as Hunt’s inswing snared three wickets. From a tottering 3-8, Henley’s Foster marshalled his colleagues to 147, built largely around his assured 74. The fact that Henley were unable to reach an even greater target was down to Nick Henry, bowling a fine spell of 12 overs, returning 5-53.
Neil Runkel also bowled well but without luck as he saw three chances spilled in the field against a gloomy backdrop.
The gloom duly turned to rain as Turville set about its target. At 4-39 the hosts were in their own predicament, but some lusty hitting from Sam Beardall and James Hunt saw Turville home. Steve Bucknill also looked in very good nick at the top of the order for 23. Rechner, for Henley, was rewarded for eight tight overs with figures of 3-19.
HENLEY ASTROS
|
D Austin, c Simon, b Hunt
|
1
|
R Austin, c & b Hunt
|
4
|
G Joseph, b Hunt
|
0
|
E Foster, c Hunt, b Henry
|
74
|
J Baker, c Briffett, b C Beardall
|
11
|
S Heaver, st Simon, b Henry
|
1
|
I Rechner, b Henry
|
38
|
R Wooflrey, c Runkel, b Henry
|
3
|
R Mortimer, b Runkel
|
0
|
J Measures, not out
|
2
|
T Barrass, lbw, b Henry
|
0
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
134
Best bowling: N Henry 5-53, J Hunt 3-14.
TURVILLE PARK
|
S Bucknill, c —, b Rechner
|
23
|
T Wade, b Rechner
|
2
|
D Stockings, c —, b Rechner
|
11
|
P Briffett, lbw, b Woolfrey
|
2
|
C Beardall, b Rechner
|
17
|
J Hunt, c —, b Measures
|
32
|
S Beardall, c Mortimer, b Woolfrey
|
39
|
C Simon, not out
|
9
|
T White, b Foster
|
5
|
N Henry, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
5
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
149
Best bowling: I Rechner 3-19, R Woolfrey 2-40.
