Turville Park lose out in high-scoring friendly

TURVILLE PARK went down to visitors FLYCATCHERS on Sunday in a match that saw more than 400 runs being scored.

Batting first on a good wicket, Turville looked in control at 131-1 off 28 overs. Flycatchers were nonetheless bowling a tight line and length, and managed to pressure the home batsmen into some unforced errors. The last 13 overs produced 69 runs for six wickets as Turville struggled to 200-7.

Charlie Beardall looked commanding for his 77, while Tim Wade contributed a workmanlike 72.

In rely Flycatchers began solidly, adding 74 for the first wicket. With 20 overs to go, the asking rate was six an over, but Turville Park had deep bowling stocks. At 115-3 with 13 overs left of the mandatory 20, the hosts felt like this was their match but some handy middle order bludgeoning turned the match in Flycatchers’ favour and they cruised to victory with three overs to spare and with the loss of just four wickets.

TURVILLE PARK

C Beardall, b King 77 C Simon, c Lane, b Abraham 5 T Wade, st —, b King 72 J Hunt, b King 12 P de Zulueta, b Banks 3 J Thornton, c & b Banks 13 E Hyman, not out 4 D Hyman, run out 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 200

Best bowling: C King 4-48.

FLYCATCHERS