Monday, 04 September 2017

Charity walk

A 10KM walk to raise money for Child Bereavement UK will be held in Turville on September 17.

It has been organised by community group Galanthus and will start at the Chequers pub in Fingest at 11am.

The suggested minimum donation is £9 and accompanied under-14s £6. There will be a raffle and stalls. Dogs are welcome.

