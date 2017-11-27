Children's nursery praised

A NURSERY has been rated “good” in its first inspection by Ofsted.

Turville Village Nursery, which is based in School Lane, was inspected in September.

It was rated good in all categories, including effective leadership, quality of teaching and learning, personal development, behaviour, welfare and outcomes for children.

Inspector Aileen Finan praised owner Marina Sturmey for having a “good understanding” of her role and the policies and practices she introduced to keep children safe and well.

Nursery manager Becky Wrangles said: “The inspector enjoyed her visit and highlighted how well the staff use their resources, including the nursery sensory room to provide a challenging and stimulating environment.

“The nursery puts a great emphasis on outdoor learning and the children spend extended time exploring the garden and forest school.

“The report comments on how the leadership and management strives to keep high standards throughout the nursery and to continue to improve the quality of provision inside and out.”

The management team had already received a “good” rating for its sessions at Turville village hall at Northend, which was inspected in August.

The nursery spends the majority of the year at its School Lane venue but spends five weeks at the Victorian hall over the school summer holidays to provide residence for underprivileged children from London to experience countryside living.